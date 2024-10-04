Previous
Next
Rotating sculpture. by johnfalconer
Photo 760

Rotating sculpture.

4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Cool POV
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise