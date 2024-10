Caterpillar comparison

Stuck at home playing around with editing. The right hand truck truck is a photo of a caterpillar 100 tonne truck at the mine I used to work for. The bigger truck I download from the internet is one of Caterpillar’s biggest trucks!

In my photo the truck was facing the other way. So just reversed it. I didn’t notice until now that the Caterpillar name was reversed and what you see here is a mirror image! And driver’s cabin is more on the wrong side. But otherwise I was very happy with the edit.