Previous
Photo 791
“Uncle” Max
“Uncle” Max lives near me. I just bought him coffee and toast but he likes to eat alone.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
2
1
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th November 2024 3:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
coffee
,
redfern
,
mec
Bucktree
ace
Great portrait.
November 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful character and portrait !
November 6th, 2024
