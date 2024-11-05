Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 792
African Daisy before the petals open out.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
4
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1301
photos
208
followers
349
following
216% complete
View this month »
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
5th November 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
daisy
,
petals
,
african
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous. Looks almost like a passion fruit flower.
November 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Exquisite, and beautifully captured ! fav
November 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So pretty. Reminded me of passion flower too.
November 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully captured.
November 7th, 2024
