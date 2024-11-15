Sign up
Previous
Photo 802
“Water is the driving force of all nature.” — Leonardo da Vinci
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
1
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
zoo
,
sydney
,
elephant
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic bw
November 15th, 2024
