“Do not blame God for having created the tiger, but thank him for not having given it wings.” — Indian Proverb
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
4
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
1312
photos
210
followers
349
following
8
4
3
2022/24
NIKON D750
15th November 2024 1:17pm
Tags
yarn
,
tiger
,
zoo
,
sumatran
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW I love this - I too am glad the have no wings
November 16th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks Christine. I saw this one jump. Almost as good as having wings.
November 16th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Super shot!
November 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
November 16th, 2024
Thanks Christine. I saw this one jump. Almost as good as having wings.