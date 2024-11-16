Previous
“Do not blame God for having created the tiger, but thank him for not having given it wings.” — Indian Proverb by johnfalconer
Photo 803

“Do not blame God for having created the tiger, but thank him for not having given it wings.” — Indian Proverb

16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW I love this - I too am glad the have no wings
November 16th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks Christine. I saw this one jump. Almost as good as having wings.
November 16th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Super shot!
November 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise