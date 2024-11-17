Previous
Dingo by johnfalconer
Dingo

It may look like a man’s best friend, but this friend comes with a warning label.
17th November 2024

John Falconer

Bucktree ace
Wonderful portrait of him.
November 17th, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
What a great profile!
November 17th, 2024  
