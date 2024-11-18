Previous
Green tree frog. Sydney Zoo. by johnfalconer
Green tree frog. Sydney Zoo.

When your reflection sticks around as much as you do.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful shots taken at Sidney Zoo
November 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Superb capture!
November 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is a stunner
November 20th, 2024  
