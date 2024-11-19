Previous
Diamond python. Sydney Zoo. by johnfalconer
Diamond python. Sydney Zoo.

This python sleeps better than I do!
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Joan Robillard
Fab
November 20th, 2024  
Barb
Excellent capture (although snakes give me the willies!). Great clarity!
November 20th, 2024  
Casablanca
Love snakes, this is fab
November 20th, 2024  
