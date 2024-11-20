Previous
Grooming baboons at Sydney Zoo by johnfalconer
Photo 807

Grooming baboons at Sydney Zoo

“To care for others is nature’s simplest truth.” Paraphrased from Marcus Aurelius.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact