Previous
Photo 810
Tap bubble
I managed to get some black card behind the tap bubble. But before I could get a decent image my “bubble burst”!! Hence all the editing.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1319
photos
211
followers
350
following
221% complete
View this month »
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd November 2024 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
bubble
,
tap
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing
November 23rd, 2024
