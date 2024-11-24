Sign up
Photo 811
Beauty unfolds where we least expect it.
This is an artichoke flower. Taken with my iPhone at someone’s table in the restaurant! I have never seen an artichoke flower before!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
Photo Details
Views
8
2022/24
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
24th November 2024 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
restaurant
,
artichoke
