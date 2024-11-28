Previous
Jellyfish. Central Japan aquarium. by johnfalconer
Photo 815

Jellyfish. Central Japan aquarium.

According to Google this maybe a Japanese sea nettle

I have been at home for a few days and no photos. This is an old favourite of mine as a filler. Taken on my iPhone 6S!
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

John Falconer

I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Anne ace
They are fascinating John, great capture
November 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Simply amazing capture, John!
November 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture! They really are amazing.
November 28th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
I love jellies! great shot
November 28th, 2024  
