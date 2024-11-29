Sign up
Previous
Photo 816
My hat on a toy giraffe!
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
10
4
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1325
photos
211
followers
351
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th November 2024 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
royal
,
giraffe
,
west
,
manly
,
far
Casablanca
ace
LOL!! Made me laugh out loud
November 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
LOL good one
November 29th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@casablanca
This is in the foyer of the Royal Far West (charity looking after kids from the countryside). They thought I was a bit crazy.
November 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@johnfalconer
I love it when people give me that quizzical baffled look.....so much fun!
November 29th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@casablanca
🤣🤣🤣
November 29th, 2024
Denise Wood
Love it :) fav
November 29th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
LOL, Cute one
November 29th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Made me Smile!
November 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
She looks so cool!
November 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
So so cute
November 29th, 2024
This is in the foyer of the Royal Far West (charity looking after kids from the countryside). They thought I was a bit crazy.
🤣🤣🤣