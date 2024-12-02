Previous
The StarAbility Dancers by johnfalconer
Photo 819

The StarAbility Dancers

The StarAbility Dancers are a group of performers with disabilities who showcased their talents at the Elevate the Stage concert, held to celebrate International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
