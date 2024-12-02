Sign up
Photo 819
The StarAbility Dancers
The StarAbility Dancers are a group of performers with disabilities who showcased their talents at the Elevate the Stage concert, held to celebrate International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
the
,
sydney
,
stage
,
dancers
,
icc
,
elevate
,
starability
