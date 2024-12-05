Sign up
Photo 821
Gerbera
This gerbera was in my friend’s father’s garden for decades. My friend transplanted it to her own garden a few years ago and it’s still going d strong.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
flower
garden.
red.
gerbera.
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
December 6th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Beautiful colour flower.
December 6th, 2024
