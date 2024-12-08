Sign up
Photo 825
He knows when you’ve been naughty. He knows when you’ve been nice.
He is really a bit too judgemental for my liking.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1334
photos
212
followers
351
following
Views
6
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
9th December 2024 12:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
santa
