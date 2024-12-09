Sign up
Previous
Photo 826
Sunset
Pizza. Lemon lime and bitters. Sunset at St George Motor Boat Club. Sans Souci.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
4
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1335
photos
212
followers
351
following
226% complete
View this month »
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th December 2024 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
boat
,
club
,
sydney
,
sans
,
souci
Casablanca
ace
Bliss….
December 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
December 11th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@casablanca
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks. Another Christmas event. All photographers but for this dinner we only used mobile phone!!
December 11th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
December 11th, 2024
