Photo 833
C₇₆H₁₁₂N₄O₆, C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁, and C₆H₁₀O₅
Would you eat this if you knew what it was???
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
chocolate
,
food
Barb
Definitely! Love my chocolate!! 😍
December 19th, 2024
Kathy A
Definitely
December 19th, 2024
