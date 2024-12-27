Previous
Being silly. by johnfalconer
Being silly.

Ridiculous panorama of the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race using Bimostich. I probably “stitched about 15 photos”!!
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

John Falconer

Casablanca
Still rather fun to see!
December 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
How exciting
December 31st, 2024  
