Happy New Year!!!

These are not my photos. It is a collage of images from the BBC broadcast.

I didn't fancy joining the 1m people on the harbour foreshore!!

But I heard the noise and saw the lights from home!!

Something funny has happened. I cannot date this 2025? The automatic date was 1996 which I have changed to 2026??? 2026 was given as an option but does not accept it. I’ll have to change the date to 31/12/24?????