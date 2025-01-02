Previous
The art of flight. by johnfalconer
Photo 850

The art of flight.

This is a really old photo. I was playing around with it to remove a few wires supporting the diving platform.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

John Falconer

Susan Wakely ace
Great action shot.
January 9th, 2025  
Jo
looks still great
January 9th, 2025  
