Previous
Next
Photo 850
The art of flight.
This is a really old photo. I was playing around with it to remove a few wires supporting the diving platform.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1364
photos
214
followers
350
following
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
6
2
1
2022/24
NIKON D200
12th April 2007 4:32pm
sky
,
water
,
diving
Susan Wakely
ace
Great action shot.
January 9th, 2025
Jo
looks still great
January 9th, 2025
