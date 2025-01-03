Previous
Next
When design defies comfort, art takes a seat. by johnfalconer
Photo 851

When design defies comfort, art takes a seat.

I think these are supposed to be seats outside the entrance t the new Cherrybrook Metro station ?
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
They look very uncomfortable!
January 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact