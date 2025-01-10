Previous
Blue sky between the skyscrapers, defying the precipitation forecast by johnfalconer
Blue sky between the skyscrapers, defying the precipitation forecast

10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Neil
Fabulous
January 11th, 2025  
Desi
So great looking up - almost feel like I was there
January 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful perspective
January 11th, 2025  
Kathy A
Great pov. I was on the harbour today and very thankful the predicted forecast did not happen
January 11th, 2025  
John Falconer
@neil_ge @seacreature @365projectorgchristine @kjarn

It was a lovely day. I’m going to see and photograph some cricket at North Sydney Oval tomorrow. That’s when it will rain.
January 11th, 2025  
Steve Chappell
Nice POV
January 11th, 2025  
Barb
Gorgeous pov!
January 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great reflections and PoV.
January 11th, 2025  
John Falconer
@swchappell @bjywamer @wakelys

Thanks. There are some lovely images to be had in Sydney.
January 11th, 2025  
