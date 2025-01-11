Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 859
Bright smiles on the job.
The forklift driver striking a pose in her cabin.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1368
photos
216
followers
351
following
235% complete
View this month »
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th January 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
building
,
fork
,
driver
,
lift
Barb
ace
Delightful portrait!
January 12th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait of the beautiful forklift driver!
January 12th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice happy portrait
January 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a happy pose - lovely capture - fav
January 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close