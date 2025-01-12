Previous
Out! by johnfalconer
Out!

England Women vs Australia Women. ODI. North Sydney Oval. England’s last wicket clean bowled for all out for 204. Australia went on to win.
12th January 2025

John Falconer

Casablanca ace
Love watching cricket, usually at Lord’s. Great action shot.
January 12th, 2025  
