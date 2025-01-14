Previous
The most beautiful movie theatre in the World. by johnfalconer
The most beautiful movie theatre in the World.

Settling in to a night at the OpenAir movies adjacent to the Royal Botanic Gardens. Sydney Harbour.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Mags ace
How nice! Great shot!
January 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
January 15th, 2025  
LTaylor ace
cool indeed, nice viewing, seeming day or night
January 15th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@365projectltaylor @365projectorgchristine @marlboromaam

It’s the first time I’ve been to this cinema even though it’s been going for years every summer. That night the sun set at 8:09 and the pre show stuff started at 8:30.
January 15th, 2025  
