Photo 862
The most beautiful movie theatre in the World.
Settling in to a night at the OpenAir movies adjacent to the Royal Botanic Gardens. Sydney Harbour.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
cinema
movies
sydney
harbour
Mags
How nice! Great shot!
January 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
January 15th, 2025
LTaylor
cool indeed, nice viewing, seeming day or night
January 15th, 2025
John Falconer
@365projectltaylor
@365projectorgchristine
@marlboromaam
It’s the first time I’ve been to this cinema even though it’s been going for years every summer. That night the sun set at 8:09 and the pre show stuff started at 8:30.
January 15th, 2025
