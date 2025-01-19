Sign up
Photo 867
Calm before the Real Storm.
This was a couple of days ago just before a monster storm smashed into Sydney
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
6
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Views
9
9
Comments
6
6
Fav's
3
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
14th January 2025 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
clouds
,
house
,
storm
,
sydney
,
opera
Casablanca
ace
Dramatic skies. I heard it has been a tad stormy down there!
January 19th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Impressive, hope you stayed dry.
January 19th, 2025
xbm
ace
We heard from a friend how bad it was. We were at this spot in 1996.
January 19th, 2025
Linda Godwin
A very dramatic sky that gives an eerie feeling.
January 19th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my............that is very dramatic.....and worrying.....
January 19th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@casablanca
@nigelrogers
@g3xbm
@rontu
@cutekitty
I’m using days old photos to keep myself dry!!!
January 19th, 2025
I’m using days old photos to keep myself dry!!!