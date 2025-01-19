Previous
Calm before the Real Storm. by johnfalconer
Photo 867

Calm before the Real Storm.

This was a couple of days ago just before a monster storm smashed into Sydney
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Casablanca ace
Dramatic skies. I heard it has been a tad stormy down there!
January 19th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Impressive, hope you stayed dry.
January 19th, 2025  
xbm ace
We heard from a friend how bad it was. We were at this spot in 1996.
January 19th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
A very dramatic sky that gives an eerie feeling.
January 19th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke ace
Oh my............that is very dramatic.....and worrying.....
January 19th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@casablanca @nigelrogers @g3xbm @rontu @cutekitty

I’m using days old photos to keep myself dry!!!
January 19th, 2025  
