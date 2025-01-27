Sign up
Previous
Photo 875
Australian Darter
You just have to love the warm sun on your back after a swim.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
3
1
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th January 2025 4:57pm
australian
,
bird
,
darter
,
cormorant
,
narrabeen
Mags
ace
Beautiful backlight on your darter!
January 28th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Most beautiful
January 28th, 2025
