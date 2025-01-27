Previous
Australian Darter by johnfalconer
Photo 875

Australian Darter

You just have to love the warm sun on your back after a swim.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful backlight on your darter!
January 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Most beautiful
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact