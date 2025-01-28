Sign up
Previous
Photo 876
INXS Tribute Band.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
7
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
sydney
,
tribute
,
inxs
,
band.music
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
My days of going to loud concerts are over. My last one was to see the Moody Blues. What was left of them at the time, John Lodge, Graeme Edge, and Justin Hayward. They had two or three women to fill in the sound.
January 29th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
January 29th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@skipt07
I never really liked INXS and I didn’t really like concerts that much!! But now that I’m deaf I can go and just turn the hearing aids off!!!
January 29th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@mubbur
Thanks Oli.
January 29th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
@johnfalconer
- 🤣
January 29th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely concert photo!
Ian
January 29th, 2025
KWind
ace
looks like fun!
January 29th, 2025
