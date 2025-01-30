Sign up
Photo 878
Ancient wooden skis
The insert is a digitised Kodachrome slide of mine showing Surfers Paradise Gardens ski show about 1980. (Skis photographed today!)
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
1
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th January 2025 11:16pm
old
show
collage
ski
Karen
They're still in great condition! Great blast from the past 😁
January 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
I loved skiing solo fun
January 31st, 2025
