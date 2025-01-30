Previous
Ancient wooden skis by johnfalconer
Photo 878

Ancient wooden skis

The insert is a digitised Kodachrome slide of mine showing Surfers Paradise Gardens ski show about 1980. (Skis photographed today!)
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

John Falconer

Photo Details

Karen ace
They're still in great condition! Great blast from the past 😁
January 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I loved skiing solo fun
January 31st, 2025  
