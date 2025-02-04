Sign up
Previous
Photo 883
“Sacrifice”
Hall of Silence, Anzac War Memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
5
3
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1392
photos
216
followers
354
following
241% complete
876
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th February 2025 11:07am
park
,
hall
,
sculpture
,
memorial
,
war
,
anzac
,
silence.
,
hyde
,
sydney.
,
sacrifice”.
Walks @ 7
ace
Very powerful!!!! FAV!!!!!!!
February 6th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
I recognised that instantly. I remember it so well from my Sydney days. It was one of the most striking memorials I had ever seen. Wonderful shot of it.
February 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a powerful image and statue . Wonderful pov and light - fav
February 6th, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderfully dramatic composition.
February 6th, 2025
Anne
ace
Slightly disturbing image John!
February 6th, 2025
