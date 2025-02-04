Previous
“Sacrifice” by johnfalconer
Photo 883

“Sacrifice”

Hall of Silence, Anzac War Memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Walks @ 7 ace
Very powerful!!!! FAV!!!!!!!
February 6th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I recognised that instantly. I remember it so well from my Sydney days. It was one of the most striking memorials I had ever seen. Wonderful shot of it.
February 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a powerful image and statue . Wonderful pov and light - fav
February 6th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderfully dramatic composition.
February 6th, 2025  
Anne ace
Slightly disturbing image John!
February 6th, 2025  
