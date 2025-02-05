Previous
I tried busking today. by johnfalconer
I tried busking today.

A very average saxophone busker in Hyde Park. He played and I sang “Danny Boy”. The only money we got was the money I put in the hat.
I didn’t about getting someone to take my photo for posterity!!
