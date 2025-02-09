Sign up
Previous
Photo 888
Fift een voices, a Flash of Red, and a call for justice for Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former leader.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
3
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
1397
photos
216
followers
354
following
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
Views
16
Comments
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
8th February 2025 4:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
justice
,
sydney
,
demonstration
,
pakistan
,
khan
,
for2025
,
imran
Anne
ace
Clever and effective John, I still don’t know how to do the selective colour thing 🥱
February 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
February 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great use of selective color
February 9th, 2025
