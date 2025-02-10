Sign up
Previous
Photo 889
“Splash” of red. Splash of chaos.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th February 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
,
black_and_white
,
dragon
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
racing
,
for2025
Sam Palmer
It certainly looks chaotic. I had to zoom in to work out what was going on.
February 10th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great action shot
February 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic shot
February 10th, 2025
