The year of the snake by johnfalconer
Photo 890

The year of the snake

11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Karen ace
Finally - a snake for the Year of the Snake!

Look at that, Jessica! @princessicajessica

John, Jessica and I have been noticing the lack of snakes on show in view of the Year of Snake. I haven't seen one, and Jessica’s seen a simile of one.

Interesting sculpture - looks like a robot-style. It just needs the flickering tongue. Is the sculpture outside a Chinese-based establishment?
February 11th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Excellent addition to the Year of the Snake - tagged in my portfolio as yofts to distinguish it from yots (year of the sheep) :-)
February 11th, 2025  
