Photo 890
The year of the snake
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th February 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
new
,
chinese
,
snake
,
sydney
,
year
Karen
ace
Finally - a snake for the Year of the Snake!
Look at that, Jessica!
@princessicajessica
John, Jessica and I have been noticing the lack of snakes on show in view of the Year of Snake. I haven't seen one, and Jessica’s seen a simile of one.
Interesting sculpture - looks like a robot-style. It just needs the flickering tongue. Is the sculpture outside a Chinese-based establishment?
February 11th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Excellent addition to the Year of the Snake - tagged in my portfolio as yofts to distinguish it from yots (year of the sheep) :-)
February 11th, 2025
