Year of the snake by johnfalconer
Year of the snake

Wrestling with light and angles—finally a shot of this sculpture that I’m happy with.

‘Athlete Wrestling with a Python’ (1888–1891) by Frederic, Lord Leighton, Art Gallery of NSW.

I don’t usually upload photos of others’ artworks, but after years of trying, Lightroom and a fresh angle made this one worth sharing.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
