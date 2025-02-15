Previous
That’s the first 77 years sorted. Tomorrow, we go again. by johnfalconer
That’s the first 77 years sorted. Tomorrow, we go again.

15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

John Falconer

Jo
Stunning black and white capture. Happy Birthday!
February 15th, 2025  
Kathy A
Happy birthday John
February 15th, 2025  
moni kozi
Many happy returns of the day!
February 15th, 2025  
Karen
All the best to you, John - wishing you a great day.
Super BW capture!
February 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Happy birthday John.
February 15th, 2025  
Harry J Benson
Happy Birthday
February 15th, 2025  
Barb
Happy birthday, John! You and I are the same age! 😁
February 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Happy birthday
February 15th, 2025  
Lesley
Ah happy birthday! Awesome scene. Fav
February 15th, 2025  
narayani
Lovely image. Happy birthday!
February 15th, 2025  
