Previous
Photo 893
That’s the first 77 years sorted. Tomorrow, we go again.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
10
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1403
photos
219
followers
360
following
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
15th February 2025 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
black_and_white
,
sydney
,
yachts
,
manly
Jo
ace
Stunning black and white capture. Happy Birthday!
February 15th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Happy birthday John
February 15th, 2025
moni kozi
Many happy returns of the day!
February 15th, 2025
Karen
ace
All the best to you, John - wishing you a great day.
Super BW capture!
February 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Happy birthday John.
February 15th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Happy Birthday
February 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Happy birthday, John! You and I are the same age! 😁
February 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Happy birthday
February 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah happy birthday! Awesome scene. Fav
February 15th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely image. Happy birthday!
February 15th, 2025
