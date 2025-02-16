Previous
Are we on the right side of the Net? by johnfalconer
Photo 895

Are we on the right side of the Net?

16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
A question they should have asked before they got in!
February 17th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@anniesue

It’s very shallow! Three last Peterson killed by a shark in Sydney harbour was around 1960
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact