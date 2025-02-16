Sign up
Previous
Photo 895
Are we on the right side of the Net?
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1405
photos
219
followers
362
following
245% complete
View this month »
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th February 2025 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
pool
,
net
,
manly
,
black/white
,
drinkers
Annie-Sue
ace
A question they should have asked before they got in!
February 17th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@anniesue
It’s very shallow! Three last Peterson killed by a shark in Sydney harbour was around 1960
February 17th, 2025
It’s very shallow! Three last Peterson killed by a shark in Sydney harbour was around 1960