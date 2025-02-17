Sign up
Previous
Photo 896
Yes. I did stop at the (flash of ) red light ….
….. and waited. And waited. Until I got enough energy and breath to tackle the stairs. I was red at the top!! 🥵🥵🥵
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
9
4
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th February 2025 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
station
,
black-white
,
redfern
,
for-2025
Rick Aubin
ace
Nice angle! Great use of light, shadows, and lines!
February 18th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Thanks Rick. And I got my wind up to challenge the stairs!!!
February 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great leading line and study of lines
February 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous lines!!
February 18th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Super shot - love all the silver! And, of course, your pov.
February 18th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
You did well, it looks steep!
February 18th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
great perspective!
February 18th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
That's a lot of steps
February 18th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I had to hunt for the red. Glad you made it up the stairs. Slow and steady wins the race, even if one takes a break, it counts.
February 18th, 2025
