Yes. I did stop at the (flash of ) red light …. by johnfalconer
Yes. I did stop at the (flash of ) red light ….

….. and waited. And waited. Until I got enough energy and breath to tackle the stairs. I was red at the top!! 🥵🥵🥵
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

John Falconer

Rick Aubin ace
Nice angle! Great use of light, shadows, and lines!
February 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Thanks Rick. And I got my wind up to challenge the stairs!!!
February 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line and study of lines
February 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous lines!!
February 18th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Super shot - love all the silver! And, of course, your pov.
February 18th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
You did well, it looks steep!
February 18th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
great perspective!
February 18th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
That's a lot of steps
February 18th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I had to hunt for the red. Glad you made it up the stairs. Slow and steady wins the race, even if one takes a break, it counts.
February 18th, 2025  
