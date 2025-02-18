Previous
A Circular Quay busker. by johnfalconer
Photo 897

A Circular Quay busker.

18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
KV ace
Intense focus of the musician is super nice & beautiful deep tones.
February 19th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous street capture! Love the cruise ship to the left!
February 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice candid of your singer.
February 19th, 2025  
Karen ace
Terrific candid!
February 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
He might be a bit porky, but he's not that fat!
February 19th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great shot - lots going on
February 19th, 2025  
