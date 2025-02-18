Sign up
Previous
Photo 897
A Circular Quay busker.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
6
4
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1407
photos
219
followers
362
following
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th February 2025 5:46pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
guitar
,
music
,
sydney
,
busker
,
circular
,
quay
KV
ace
Intense focus of the musician is super nice & beautiful deep tones.
February 19th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous street capture! Love the cruise ship to the left!
February 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice candid of your singer.
February 19th, 2025
Karen
ace
Terrific candid!
February 19th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
He might be a bit porky, but he's not that fat!
February 19th, 2025
narayani
ace
Great shot - lots going on
February 19th, 2025
