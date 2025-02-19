Previous
A Flash of Pink by johnfalconer
Photo 898

A Flash of Pink

Not my photo but my daughter and granddaughter Harriet in the pink. Born 20/2 in New Zealand but 19/2 in Australia. Both doing really well.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
246% complete

Casablanca ace
Congratulations! ❤️
February 21st, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Congratulations!!
February 21st, 2025  
Mark St Clair ace
Congratulations
February 21st, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Congratulations ❤️
February 21st, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Congratulations!
February 21st, 2025  
