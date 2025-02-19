Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 898
A Flash of Pink
Not my photo but my daughter and granddaughter Harriet in the pink. Born 20/2 in New Zealand but 19/2 in Australia. Both doing really well.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
5
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1409
photos
219
followers
362
following
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th February 2025 3:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
baby
,
victoria
,
harriet
Casablanca
ace
Congratulations! ❤️
February 21st, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Congratulations!!
February 21st, 2025
Mark St Clair
ace
Congratulations
February 21st, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
Congratulations ❤️
February 21st, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Congratulations!
February 21st, 2025
