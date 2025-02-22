Sign up
Previous
Photo 901
Flash of Red (or Pink)
The annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras certainly brings the colour to Sydney! It started in 1978.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
3
3
John Falconer
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
20th February 2025 6:49pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
red
,
mardi
,
gras
,
pink
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
for-2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning FOR or as I would call it " Shocking Pink !"( that dates me - doesn't it !! ) fav
February 23rd, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@beryl
Shocking pink is what I call it. So we’re both well informed. Nothing to do with age.
February 23rd, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Nice use of sc.
February 23rd, 2025
