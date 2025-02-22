Previous
Flash of Red (or Pink) by johnfalconer
Flash of Red (or Pink)

The annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras certainly brings the colour to Sydney! It started in 1978.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

John Falconer

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning FOR or as I would call it " Shocking Pink !"( that dates me - doesn't it !! ) fav
February 23rd, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@beryl
Shocking pink is what I call it. So we’re both well informed. Nothing to do with age.
February 23rd, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Nice use of sc.
February 23rd, 2025  
