Flashes of Red by johnfalconer
Flashes of Red

Flashes of Red (and all the colours of the rainbow) at Circular Quay, Sydney light rail stop.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

John Falconer

Beverley ace
Cheerful railway stop. Nice shot
March 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted ( or hard to be missed !! )
March 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They are certainly rainbow colours.
March 3rd, 2025  
