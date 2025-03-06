Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 913
My local railway station. Redfern.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1425
photos
219
followers
362
following
250% complete
View this month »
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
21st February 2025 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
railway
,
station
,
redfern
,
black_white
Rick Aubin
ace
Great framing and leading lines!
March 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love your pov here! The curving railroad tracks leading to the structure in the distance are well composed. You use of light is superb!
March 9th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Fantastic shot
March 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great pov, leading lines, composition
March 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot. Lovely lines.
March 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close