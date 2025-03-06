Previous
My local railway station. Redfern. by johnfalconer
My local railway station. Redfern.

6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Great framing and leading lines!
March 9th, 2025  
Love your pov here! The curving railroad tracks leading to the structure in the distance are well composed. You use of light is superb!
March 9th, 2025  
Fantastic shot
March 9th, 2025  
Great pov, leading lines, composition
March 9th, 2025  
Great shot. Lovely lines.
March 9th, 2025  
