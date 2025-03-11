Sign up
Previous
Photo 918
Two monks, two phones, one smile—ancient meets modern life.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
0
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1428
photos
219
followers
362
following
251% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
14th January 2025 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phones
,
sydney
,
circular
,
quay
,
monks
