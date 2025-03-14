Previous
Next
Canna lily. by johnfalconer
Photo 921

Canna lily.

… specifically the 'Tropical Yellow' variety.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact