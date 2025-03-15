Previous
Built in 1920
Photo 922

Built in 1920

The original house built by my friend’s grandfather in 1920. It still (sorry of) stands in the corner of the property in Sydney. Down by the creek.
15th March 2025

John Falconer

I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Christine Sztukowski
Nice house and memories
March 24th, 2025  
