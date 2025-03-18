Sign up
Photo 925
The Voice
Just about to start. I’ve never seen three Voice on tv but a friend invited me to a show being televised. It was fun and I slipped a quick photo here and there but none while they were recording as there “supervisors”!!
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
1
1
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th March 2025 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
show
,
voice
Casablanca
ace
What a great candid!
March 28th, 2025
