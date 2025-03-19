Previous
Suspiciously uniform, but quite edible. by johnfalconer
Suspiciously uniform, but quite edible.

19th March 2025

John Falconer

gloria jones ace
Great capture
March 28th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great lineup
March 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
The colour....I think I will pass, but the lady looks very happy to be cooking them!
March 28th, 2025  
Karen ace
Nice capture of the hotdogs - the lady has a charming smile.
March 28th, 2025  
