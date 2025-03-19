Sign up
Previous
Photo 926
Suspiciously uniform, but quite edible.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th March 2025 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
food
,
hot
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
March 28th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great lineup
March 28th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
The colour....I think I will pass, but the lady looks very happy to be cooking them!
March 28th, 2025
Karen
ace
Nice capture of the hotdogs - the lady has a charming smile.
March 28th, 2025
